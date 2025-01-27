"Come be a Gamecock": Hoops fans react as 5-star recruit Agot Makeer names Dawn Staley's South Carolina and Geno Auriemma's UConn among top 3 schools

Five-star Canadian combo guard Agot Makeer, who plays for Montverde Academy in Florida, has now cut down her list to three schools. These schools are South Carolina, UConn and Michigan State.

She has eliminated Kentucky, which was No. 1 in On3's rankings to recruit her. She has also eliminated two other favorites, Michigan and UCLA.

Ranked No. 4 overall by On3, the Canadian's "Final 3" decision had many fans talking, especially ones who wanted her to commit to their favorite school, particularly South Carolina.

"Come be a Gamecock and play for the best coach ever," one South Carolina fan said, talking about coach Dawn Staley.

"She’s going to South Carolina.. the logo is in the middle🌚😭😭🔥🤌🏽," another person claimed.

"A chance of @agotmakeer & @aylawyla together and the best coach in the world @staley05 👀👀🔥🔥!" another person said regarding the possible team-up between Agot Makeer and South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell.

Meanwhile, others were just really happy their respective schools were picked in Agot Makeer's final three.

"Wait a f*****g minute… are my Michigan State lady Spartans like that now? Is this our time ?!" one Michigan State supporter asked.

"Come on home to South Carolina," another said.

"Yep! She's a Gamecocks.." another Gamecocks fan replied.

Fans comment on Makeer deciding on her final three schools (Source: Instagram/ dushawn_london)

Originally from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Makeer previously included Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky in her list of "Final 6" schools.

Agot Makeer on what she is looking for in a school

When she picked her previous six schools back in August of last year, Agot Makeer spoke with On3 about what she was considering in the school that she would eventually choose to play for.

“Genuine relationships are big for me," she explained to On3. "My top six schools are those because I have genuine relationships with the coaching staff and they’ve taken time to build relationships with my family as well … All six schools, I could go and make an impact."

Makeer noted that UConn has always been her dream school growing up, while she said she had formed a "pretty good" relationship with South Carolina's Dawn Staley. As for Michigan State, she has praised head coach Robyn Fralick and the school's elite facilities.

