“Come to Iowa, please”: Hoops fans react as former Georgia Tech and NBA star Matt Harpring’s daughter Kate Harpring breaks her dad’s scoring record 

Kate Harpring, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2026 and daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie team member Matt Harpring, broke her father's record after scoring 49 points in Marist High School's 80-41 win against the Northview Tigers on Sunday.

Famous basketball page Overtime Select took to Instagram to share the news:

"She actually dropped 49 POINTS to break the record 🔥🔥 @kate_harpring26," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans joined the comments section to commend her on breaking the record, while one fan wanted Harpring to commit to the Hawkeyes:

Hoops fans react as former Georgia Tech and NBA star Matt Harpring’s daughter Kate Harpring breaks her dad’s scoring record

"Come to Iowa, please 🖤💛🤙🏻," commented a fan.

"Baller…what everyone doesn’t know is that you get your athletic ability from your Mom😜 Proud of you!!!" another said.

"Yes, Kate! Great job!!!❤️🔥👏," a fan commented.

"Love this post ❤️❤️❤️ go Kate," another fan commented.

"She’s good hopefully the next Caitlyn Clark," a fan said.

However, some fans pointed out that men's and women's basketball are different sports and expressed their dissatisfaction with the commentary used in the video:

"You realize that women’s basketball and men’s basketball are different sports right? Different sports have different records," a fan commented.

"When a guy beats a record do they say mens and womens?" a fan asked.

"Make her break her dad’s record against boys. Let’s see," a fan commented.

"How can you compare a men's record to a women's scoring record... 😂😂😂..." asked another fan.

Which program leads the race to sign Kate Harpring?

Harpring has received 10 offers from college programs including North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia, among others. She has also taken unofficial visits to Georgia, North Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Georgia Tech, according to On3.

According to their Recruitment Prediction Machine, two colleges have the highest chances of landing the No. 1 point guard from the Class of 2026. Georgia Tech and Georgia lead the race, with 47.3% and 41.4% chances to land Harpring, respectively. Alabama has a 3.2% chance, while Iowa, Maryland and South Carolina each have a 2.7% probability.

Kate Harpring still has another year to decide on her collegiate career. Which program do you think the 5-foot-10 point guard will choose?

