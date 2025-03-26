"Come be our next QB legend": BYU fans react as USC QB Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons visit the Cougars during Spring practice

Folsom (CA) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons paid a visit to the BYU Cougars’ spring practice on Monday, along with other prospects. Lyons posted a picture of himself with four-star tight end Brock Harris and the Pula twins at Provo on X, writing the caption:

Ad

“Go cougs! Out here with the guys.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A lot of BYU fans took to the comments section of Lyons’ post to share their reactions to his visit.

A fan of the Cougars, Ron Thomas, wants Lyons to be the program’s next quarterback legend, commenting:

“Come be our next QB legend! You are next level bro. Hope to see you in royal after your mission.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The scenery at Provo was the selling point for another BYU fan, Josh S, who wrote:

“You look good with those mountains behind you. Folsom will be 82 tomorrow, Utah is the place to be.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

No matter what choice Lyons makes, some BYU fans remain behind him, such as Bryan Ellertson, who commented:

“Ryder you are obviously a special talent. If you choose to come join the BYU family I will be so excited to watch you excel, but I’m sure you’ll do great wherever you decide to go. I hope your mission is as wonderful as mine, and best of luck on your decision.”

Ad

Another BYU fan, Dawson Burrup, seems to think that winning a national championship with the Cougars should appeal more to Ryder Lyons than winning it elsewhere. They wrote:

“Winning a national championship at BYU will mean more. The future looks bright!”

Meanwhile, the prospect of playing for BYU head coach Kalani Sitake should be irresistible for any player, according to a fan, David Horner, who wrote:

“Who in their right mind would not want to play for the great @kalanifsitake? He will make you a legend, bro! BYU will treat you right too.”

Ad

Meanwhie, Thesportpsychic wished Lyons luck regardkess of his eventual choice, writing:

“Go Cougs and good luck wherever you decide to play!”

Ryder Lyons’ BYU link

Ryder Lyons is the No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. A native of California, he was projected to commit to the USC Trojans. However, recent trends have seen him linked with Michigan, Oregon and BYU.

Lyons has an affinity with BYU as a Latter Day Saint, but that may have little bearing on his decision. While he’s a Class of 2026 prospect, he will not play college football until 2027 after his mission.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback