"Commentary weak asf..bruh just made a crazy play": Alabama fans react to QB commit Keelon Russell's play of the season

Keelon Russell's Duncanville Panthers took on the Temple Wildcats in the second round of the Texas High School playoffs on Friday. The Panthers were coming off a commanding 48-6 win against the Cedar Hill Longhorns on Nov. 8, on the back of a stellar performance from their five-star quarterback.

Russell has been excellent this season and has carried that form into the postseason, racking up 453 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 17 of 27 pass attempts. Against the Wildcats, Russell threw for 252 yards and five TDs and created magic on the field.

Trending

On Instagram, @recruits.bama shared a play from Russell that garnered a lot of attention from fans. He delivered a pass while being wrapped up by a defenseman in the first period for a 31-yard TD.

"Keelon Russell makes the PLAY OF THE YEAR in Texas HS playoff game," recruits.bama captioned.

Fans quickly took the comments section and showered him with praise for his exciting play.

"I hope he stays committed to the TIDE. RTR," one fan wrote.

"This kid different," another fan wrote.

(image credit: instagram/recruits.bama)

Alabama fans were especially happy to see their future QB put on a show. Russell flipped his commitment from the SMU Mustangs on April 6.

"Commentary weak asf..bruh just made a crazy play," one fan commented.

"Russell gonna be a great QB at Bama!!!" another fan wrote.

"Kee In Crimson Soon," another fan said.

(image credit: instagram/recruits.bama)

Russell has tallied 3,079 yards and 45 TDs on a 70.8% completion rate this season. He has yet to throw an interception and will lead the Panthers against the Rockwall Yellowjackets on Friday.

Keelon Russell is one of four five-star prospects in Alabama's Class of 2025

Keelon Russell is one of Alabama's four five-star recruits from the Class of 2025, along with Michael Carroll, Dijon Lee and Ty Haywood. The Crimson Tide have managed to acquire some of the best athletes from the class and is ranked No.4 in the country, per 247Sports.

Kalen DeBoer successfully flipped Russell's commitment, giving the Tide their first five-star recruit from the class. That opened the gates for the other five-star prospects to pledge their allegiance to Alabama.

Keelon Russell is ranked No.6 nationally and the No. 3 QB in the Class of 2025, per On3. He is also the No. 2 QB from his home state of Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!