"Congratulations Momma T": La La Anthony hypes 32x Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles on her book release 

La La Anthony, mother of the Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, was elated for Tina Knowles, mother of the 32-time Grammy Award-winner Beyonce, after her book release named MATRIARCH.

Ad

Knowles shared the news on her official Instagram page through a reel. The reel was re-shared by Anthony as she congratulated the 71-year-old on her book release.

"Congratulations Momma T @mstinaknowes on your MATRIARCH book release today!!! Love you always!!!! Can't wait to read this!!!" Anthony captioned her story with six kissing emojis.

La La Anthony hypes 32x Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles on her book release (Image: IG/lala)

Here's the original reel shared by Knowles:

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I come from a long line of storytellers - strong, powerful women who have shaped who I am today. My family, especially the women, have always been my inspiration, teaching me to embrace my power and pass it down to the next generation. MATRIARCH is a celebration of that strength, the power of the Matriarch, and the stories that bind us all together. 💖" an excerpt from the caption read.

Ad

The American TV personality and actress' rehabilitation center, "ThreeSixty," also received the JUMP Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award on Tuesday.

The program provides mentorship, life coaching, legal services and re-entry tools to young men (aged 18–21) incarcerated at Rikers Island. The news was shared in a post on Instagram.

Ad

La La Anthony gets emotional as Kiyan Anthony takes his next step in college basketball

Kiyan Anthony will attend Syracuse Orange after concluding an impressive high school basketball career with Long Island Lutheran. In a YouTube video uploaded by Jazmyn Summers in March, La La Anthony talked about her son leaving for college.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey,” La La said (Timestamp from 1:04). “But as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More