"Cooking Boozer like that cmonnnnnn now": Hoops fans elated as AJ Dybantsa highlights his silky moves at the Jordan Brand Classic 

AJ Dybantsa will head to the BYU Cougars next season after concluding an impressive high school basketball season. The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN Rankings) signed for the Cougars on Oct. 12.

A part of Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday, Dybantsa shared a highlight reel on Instagram, showcasing his silky moves as he took on Team Flight, led by top prospects:

Hoops fans shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Hoops fans elated as AJ Dybantsa highlights his silky moves at the Jordan Brand Classic (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

"Cooking boozer like that cmonnnnnn now," A fan wrote about Dybantsa nutmegging the ball between Cameron Boozer's feet during dribbling to convert the layup.

"No regard to humankind lol, ook at him move man. a 6-9 guy aint supposed to do all of dat, closest player to kd we seen in hs, also saw their interview," another fan wrote.

"BYU gonna be fire next year. Call me crazy they might make final four," a fan wrote.

"Number 1 for a reason," another fan wrote.

More fans shared their opinions in the comments section of the post.

"Boozer didn’t like that," another fan wrote about the nutmeg dribble.

"Scaryyyyyy hours in Provo he already in that mode Aomine part 2 in cbb," a fan wrote.

"Talk is talk, yall can argue dybantsa vs peterson all day long, take it in the comments section, I ain't hearing that noise. He is the No. 1 prospect for a reason, the analysts ain't stupid, we gonna see both of them in the league soon enough," a fan wrote on the Dybantsa vs. Peterson debate.

AJ Dybantsa's 25 points not enough for Team Flight at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Dybantsa represented Team Flight with other top prospects, including Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac and Arkansas Razorbacks signees Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-7 from behind the arc. He also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and converted 3-of-4 of his shots from the charity stripe in 27 minutes.

The Cougars signee will miss the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 because of the dates clashing with his BYU enrollment.

