Duke star Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace Flagg is ranked as the No. 18 player in North Carolina per On3. The 6-foot-7 small forward signed with the Maine Black Bears in November. On Friday, Flagg re-shared his girlfriend, SJU Hawks center, Lizzy Gruber's Valentine's Day Instagram story on his account.

Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Flagg shares 3-word reaction to his GF Lizzy Gruber's wholesome Valentine's Day post (Image: IG/flaggace)

"@lizzy.gruber I love you," Flagg wrote in response to Gruber's story.

"I love you @aceflagg. Us everyday," Gruber captioned her story.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary in October and posted pictures on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Two years of mailing u love letters💌," Gruber captioned her post.

"730 days with her❤️." Flagg captioned the post which he shared to commemorate the couple's second anniversary.

Flagg is a three-star recruit who ranks at the 274th position nationally and 52nd in the small forward position per On3's rankings. In the 2023 Peach Jam Tournament, Flagg scored 14.9 points on 58.3% shooting including 44.4% from the three-point line. He also grabbed 5.9 rebounds and dished out 2.4 assists per game.

Flagg's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber won the 2023 Miss Maine Basketball title, KVAC Player of the Year and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year in her state, playing for Gardiner Area High School. Furthermore, Gruber became the first player in Maine history to grab her 1,000th rebound before scoring her 1,000th point in high school.

Ace Flagg speaks about his decision to choose Maine

Ace Flagg received interest from six programs including Maine, Boston College, Saint Joseph's University, West Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast University and George Washington University per On3, before he committed to Maine last year.

He spoke about his decision to choose Maine and said:

“When I started weighing all the options and everything that it meant to me, I think it became pretty obvious, pretty quickly. I knew I wanted to come home.”

Flagg also spoke about the twin brothers' relationship with the state of Maine.

“I liked everything about it," Flagg added in an interview with the Portland Press Herald. "It was great to see the attention it got, and all the support and love from all the Mainers. It was amazing. It helped me so much. It made the whole thing a lot easier. I’ve been blessed to be able to play in Maine and have the support of everyone there.”

