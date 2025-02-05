It was a day of celebration at Greensboro Day School on Tuesday as the Bengals honored their seniors during their final home game of the season against Westchester Country Day. In celebration of the senior night event, Ace Flagg, brother of Duke standout freshman Cooper Flagg, shared a picture of himself during the senior night game on his Instagram story.

Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Flagg shares snaps from Senior Night at Greensboro Day School. (Image via Instagram @flaggace)

The picture shows Ace mid-air attempting a dunk while his opponent can only watch, standing below him.

Trending

The picture Ace shared was also posted on the Greensboro basketball Bengals page. It was a carousel of ten pictures, which also included the other five seniors being honored.

Being a final-year recruit, Ace's already announced his commitment to the Maine Black Bears, where he will be playing college basketball next year. His commitment came at the expense of Boston College, Saint Joseph's University, West Virginia and Florida Gulf Coast University.

The other senior prospects being celebrated include 6-foot-8 shooting guard Trace Moffit, 6-foot-3 guard Michael Juergens, 6-foot-2 point guard Jaden Palmore, James Stainback and Addison Newkirk.

Who is Cooper Flagg's twin brother, Ace Flagg?

While Cooper Flagg, who was the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class, is currently in his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils, his twin brother Ace Flagg will be transitioning to Maine next year for college basketball. Ace is a three-star forward who currently plays with the Greensboro Bengals.

Ace and Cooper began their basketball journey together at the Nakomis Regional High School in Maine. They then both moved to Montverde Academy in Florida. At Montverde, Ace would average just 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore and 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds as a junior.

After his junior year at Montverde, he then moved on to Greensboro Day for his senior season. His brother Cooper, on the other hand, was reclassified to the 2024 class and got recruited by the Duke Blue Devils.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback