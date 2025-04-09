Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's gf Lizzy Gruber shares a wholesome collage of them at the March Madness Final Four games in San Antonio 

Ace Flagg, brother of the Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, ranks No. 275 nationally, No. 52 in the small forward position and No. 19 in North Carolina, as per On3's Industry Rankings. Flagg, who committed to the Maine Black Bears in November last year, was seen in a collage posted by his girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber on her Instagram story on Tuesday.
Gruber, who plays at the center spot for the SJU Hawks, shared a collage of six pictures, including pictures from the March Madness Final Four games in San Antonio, as Ace Flagg wore a Blue Devils t-shirt to support his brother:
"san antonio, we 💙u," Gruber captioned her story.
The Blue Devils defeated Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round by a 93-49 scoreline on Mar. 22 and Baylor Bears in the second round with an 89-66 score on Mar. 29. In the Sweet 16 Round, they sealed a 100-93 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Mar. 31 and an 85-65 win over Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite 8 Round on Sunday.
However, they were knocked out by the Houston Cougars in the Final Four Round after a tight 70-67 loss on Sunday. Cooper Flagg finished the game with 27 points on 8-for-19 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in the match.
On the other hand, his brother, Ace Flagg, who finished his senior year at Greensboro Day School, led them to a 31-5 overall and a 10-2 record in the North Carolina Section NCISAA Piedmont Basketball League, where they sit above Caldwell Academy, Forsyth Country Day and Wesleyan Christian Academy.
Ace Flagg talks about his commitment to Maine
Ace Flagg received interest from six programs across the nation. These included offers from Boston College, Saint Joseph's University, Florida Gulf Coast University, George Washington University and West Virginia.
However, he chose to commit to Maine on Oct. 29, 2024, and talked about his decision to join the Black Bears:
“When I started weighing all the options and everything that it meant to me, I think it became pretty obvious, pretty quickly. I knew I wanted to come home.”
Flagg is the only player signed by Maine for the 2025 Class.