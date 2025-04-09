Ace Flagg, brother of the Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg, ranks No. 275 nationally, No. 52 in the small forward position and No. 19 in North Carolina, as per On3's Industry Rankings. Flagg, who committed to the Maine Black Bears in November last year, was seen in a collage posted by his girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Ad

Gruber, who plays at the center spot for the SJU Hawks, shared a collage of six pictures, including pictures from the March Madness Final Four games in San Antonio, as Ace Flagg wore a Blue Devils t-shirt to support his brother:

"san antonio, we 💙u," Gruber captioned her story.

Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's gf Lizzy Gruber shares a wholesome collage of them at the March Madness Final Four games in San Antonio (Credits: @lizzy.gruber Instagram)

The Blue Devils defeated Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round by a 93-49 scoreline on Mar. 22 and Baylor Bears in the second round with an 89-66 score on Mar. 29. In the Sweet 16 Round, they sealed a 100-93 victory over the Arizona Wildcats on Mar. 31 and an 85-65 win over Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite 8 Round on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

However, they were knocked out by the Houston Cougars in the Final Four Round after a tight 70-67 loss on Sunday. Cooper Flagg finished the game with 27 points on 8-for-19 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He also had seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in the match.

On the other hand, his brother, Ace Flagg, who finished his senior year at Greensboro Day School, led them to a 31-5 overall and a 10-2 record in the North Carolina Section NCISAA Piedmont Basketball League, where they sit above Caldwell Academy, Forsyth Country Day and Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Ad

Ace Flagg talks about his commitment to Maine

Ace Flagg received interest from six programs across the nation. These included offers from Boston College, Saint Joseph's University, Florida Gulf Coast University, George Washington University and West Virginia.

However, he chose to commit to Maine on Oct. 29, 2024, and talked about his decision to join the Black Bears:

“When I started weighing all the options and everything that it meant to me, I think it became pretty obvious, pretty quickly. I knew I wanted to come home.”

Flagg is the only player signed by Maine for the 2025 Class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More