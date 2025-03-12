Ace Flagg, twin brother of the Duke Blue Devils' star, Cooper Flagg, who played for Maine United in the Nike EYBL, also represents Greensboro Day School after transferring from Montverde Academy in his senior year.

Famous basketball page Slam High School took to Instagram to share some highlights of the 6-foot-7 small forward playing in Montverde, Greensboro and Maine United jerseys. Flagg was seen converting tough chances in the paint through contact and displaying impressive footwork with his post moves:

"Maine got a steal with 6’8” Ace Flagg ‼️🤧 @flaggace @slamuniversity," the post was captioned.

Ace Flagg's girlfriend and the SJU Hawks center reshared the post on her Instagram story:

Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's girlfriend Lizzy Gruber shares her reaction to BF's best high school hooping moments (Image: IG/ Lizzy Gruber)

Gruber captioned the post with a blue heart and a smiling emoji.

The Hawks' center has played 14 matches for the team and is averaging 0.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest. She is shooting 50% from the field and the charity strike. SJU ranks at the fourth position in the 2024-25 A-10 Standings with a 12-6 conference and 23-9 overall record.

Only Richmond, George Mason, and Davidson have a better record than them. Gruber, who won the 2023 Miss Maine Basketball title, KVAC Player of the Year and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year in her state, became the first player in Maine history to record 1,000th rebounds before scoring 1,000th points in high school.

Why did Ace Flagg choose Maine?

Flagg, ranked at the 274th position nationally and 52nd in the small forward position (according to On3's Industry Rankings), signed with the Maine Black Bears in November.

While talking with the Portland Press Herald, Flagg talked about his decision to sign with the Black Bears:

“When I started weighing all the options and everything that it meant to me, I think it became pretty obvious, pretty quickly. I knew I wanted to come home.”

Furthermore, he also spoke about the twin brothers' relationship and the city of Maine:

“I liked everything about it," Flagg added in an interview with the Portland Press Herald. "It was great to see the attention it got, and all the support and love from all the Mainers. It was amazing. It helped me so much. It made the whole thing a lot easier. I’ve been blessed to be able to play in Maine and have the support of everyone there.”

Ace Flagg is the only player signed by Maine from the 2025 Class.

