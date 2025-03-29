Duke star basketball player Cooper Flagg's twin brother Ace Flagg is already wrapping up his High School basketball career with Greensboro Day School. He is set to join the Maine Black Bears, returning home to play college-level basketball next season.

Ace is, however, not the only one who will be returning home to Maine next season. Ace's girlfriend, Lizzy Gruber, who spent the last two seasons at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, will also be returning to Maine following her transition to the Maine Blackbears women's basketball team.

The team, via their official Instagram page, shared this news on Friday. In response, quite a number of Gruber's friends and fellow athletes have reshared it on their social media pages, congratulating her and welcoming her to the Maine family.

Ace himself reshared the post on his Instagram story on Friday:

Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's girlfriend Lizzy Gruber transfers to Maine Blackbears as Ace prepares for college career. (Image via Instagram/@flaggace)

Gruber was one of Maine's most dominant WBB players as a high school athlete. With her then-high school team, Gardiner Area High School, Gruber won the Miss Maine Basketball award in 2023. She recorded over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds with an average of 21.1 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 4.2 blocks per game.

Ace Flagg also kicked off his High School basketball career at Nokomis Regional High School, Maine. As a freshman, he, alongside his brother Cooper Flagg, led Nokomis to their first-ever Maine Class A state title.

"I'm super excited": Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's girlfriend Lizzy Gruber on Joining the Maine Black bears

Cooper Flagg's twin Ace Flagg's girlfriend Lizzy Gruber expressed excitement about returning to her home state with the Maine Blackbears. According to her, she can't wait to get back to the state that cares about her and loves her so much.

"I'm super excited," Gruber said. "One, to join a program that's so well-coached and seems to be very strong culturally, but also just to be home, in general. Just being surrounded by an entire state of people who care about me and love me as much as I love them is very exciting. I can't wait to get back to that."

Gruber was quite unlucky with injuries in Philadelphia at Saint Joseph's University. As a freshman, she was sidelined for 14 games due to a herniated disc injury. She then suffered a season-ending injury, a torn labrum in her hip, as well as bursitis and tendinitis, which caused her to redshirt her sophomore year.

She's now set to join Maine's women's basketball team as a sophomore again.

