Cougars signee Isiah Harwell shares 1-word reaction to Houston's win over Texas Tech to seal second-straight Big 12 regular season title

Isiah Harwell, the five-star guard who signed with the Houston Cougars in November, got an opportunity to celebrate his future team's glory. Houston took revenge for their only Big 12 loss this season when they crushed Texas Tech on Monday night to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

Harwell took to his Instagram story on Monday to share his reaction to the Cougars' win. He shared an Instagram post by College Basketball Report which showcased the game's result.

"GBG," Harwell captioned his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Isiah Harwell's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@isiah_harwell1)

The Cougars took a 33-30 lead in the first half and built on it in the second half to secure a 69-61 victory. Milos Uzan starred in the win, recording 22 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals. J'Wan Roberts also played a pivotal role for Houston and put up 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Texas Tech's JT Toppin and Elijah Hawkins contributed 14 points each, but it wasn't enough in the end. Houston has already signed Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac from the 2025 class. Fans would look forward to enjoying the same success next season when this formidable duo suits up for them.

Isiah Harwell commits to Houston Cougars

Isiah Harwell earned over 20 offers from top universities across the nation. He made his official visit to Houston in August and then committed to the program on September 12. He signed his letter of intent on November 14. Harwell cited Houston's recruiting efforts during his injury and rehabilitation phase along with his experience during the official visit as the reasons behind his decision.

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab," Harwell told ESPN in September. "On my visit it was a family atmosphere. I got to spend a lot of time with the players, and we ended up sitting around and they were talking (about) how they all arrived at Houston. Their culture is real."

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson was also one of the reasons why Harwell chose the Cougars.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell told ESPN. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player. He said, 'if you don't play defense you won't play at Houston.'"

