"Could never go wrong with Dawn Staley": Fans react to Oliviyah Edwards sharing snaps in Gamecocks jersey with 3xNCAA champion coach

Five-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards, ranked No. 4 overall from the class of 2026, was in Columbia, South Carolina for an unofficial visit to the University of South Carolina. The junior met with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and held a photoshoot in a South Carolina jersey.

Edwards posed by herself before having some family, including her dog, over. She also included Staley in the shoot.

This shoot and the possibility of the five-star going to Columbia in 2026 generated some chatter on social media, with many South Carolina fans assuring her that Staley would take good care of her.

"You could never go wrong with Staley," one fan said.

"Listen…… there is NO other team or coach that will continue to develop Big Oh …. The Fan base at SC will “protect” and support her. It’s a no brainer!" a fan wrote.

"Come on & be loved and cared for by your teammates and coaching staff . They all they got and You are all they NEED! Go Gamecocks!🔥🔥🔥," another person said.

Although Edwards is still a junior, several fans want her to sign with the Gamecocks as soon as possible.

"What you waiting on?! Sign those papers girl 😩👏🏾🔥," one fan said.

"Sigh gonna head sign them papers we know what sc do for them post players fr 😂," another fan wrote.

"Sis just sign the papers 🔥🔥," a fan added.

Edwards has gained a reputation for her emphatic two-handed dunks that often go viral. However, she does have some range and is one of the best defenders in her class, able to go toe-to-toe with anyone in her position.

Oliviyah Edwards says she does not know when she will make her decision

Her visit to Columbia is only an unofficial one and one of many she is expected to take. She has already chosen her top 10 schools, and in addition to South Carolina, these include Duke, LSU, Florida State, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, UNC, Tennessee, Washington, and Florida.

Earlier this month, she spoke with On3 regarding her visits to these schools.

“I have not booked any official visits yet," Edwards said. “Some schools are wanting me to book closer to my decision date. I don’t know when I’m going to decide yet, so we haven’t booked anything.”

She is still a junior and has plenty of time to decide which school to attend.

