  • "Cream always rises to the top": 5-star prospect Jerzy Robinson shares her reaction to UNC freshman Lanie Grant's career-high performance

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:08 GMT
NCAA College Basketball Academy - Source: Getty
NCAA College Basketball Academy - Source: Getty

Five-star junior combo guard Jerzy Robinson is a connoisseur of women's basketball. She recently shared an Instagram story about North Carolina freshman Lanie Grant on Sunday. Grant scored a career-high 19 points in UNC's 79-75 win over Louisville.

Five-star combo guard Jerzy Robinson reacts to Lanie Grant's career-high performance (Source: Instagram/@jerzyrobinson)
"Cream always rises to the top," Robinson wrote while sharing a post by UNC Women's Basketball on her Instagram stories.
Grant and teammate Trayanna Crisp added 19 points each to lead the Tar Heels to a 79-75 come-from-behind win. They trailed for over 36 minutes in the ballgame but snatched a win, late in the fourth quarter.

Louisville dominated the undermanned Tar Heels early in the game and maintained a big lead. However, Grant found her feet and hit a four-point play with 2:28 remaining in the game, handing the Tar Heels the lead. The game went back and forth for the next few possessions until North Carolina went on a 6-0 run and sealed the win.

The Tar Heels improved to a 25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference record courtesy of this victory while Louisville dropped to 19-8, 12-4. North Carolina was playing without wing Alyssa Ustby, who was out due to a knee injury and missed her second straight game.

Jerzy Robinson and Sierra Canyon eliminated from the Southern Section Open Division Playoffs

Despite Jerzy Robinson, being listed No. 3 overall in the Class of 2026 by the On3 Industry Rankings, her Sierra Canyon Trailblazers ranked No. 7 by MaxPreps were eliminated from the CIF Southern Section Girls' Open Division playoffs. The Trailblazers fell to the No. 1-ranked Ontario Christian this past weekend.

Led by No. 1-ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith, the red-hot Ontario Christian Knights dominated Sierra Canyon. On Saturday, the Knights led all the way and did not give the Trailblazers a sniff, winning the game 62-52.

Robinson dropped 24 points and 15 rebounds but was hampered by the Knights' physical defense and made the bulk of her points from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Kaleena Smith also had a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
