“Cryin’ Day stuffed in a damn locker” - CFB fans react as Elite 2025 EDGE Justin Hill picks Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama over Ohio State

Four-star edge rusher from Winton Woods, Justin Hill, has announced his commitment to coach Kalen DeBoer's Alabama. Hill chose the Crimson Tide over other top schools like Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

Hill made his announcement on Wednesday in a ceremony at his high school. He was the 86th-ranked prospect, according to ESPN, for the class of 2025. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher is one of the best defensemen in Ohio, ranked fourth in the state, per ESPN.

DeBoer has done an incredible job of recruiting some of the best talent in the country, with Justin Hill becoming the 12th Alabama commit since June 1.

Meanwhile, college football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news. Many took a playful dig at coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State for failing to acquire the services of Hill.

"Cryin’ Day stuffed in a damn locker by a pac12 cellar dweller," one fan wrote.

"RYAN DAY STUFFED IN A LOCKER," another noted.

"Massive win over the buckeyes 🥶🥶🥶🐘🐘🐘," another comment read.

One OSU fan had a comeback ready:

Several were impressed with DeBoer's recruiting skills.

"deboer stuffed day," one more fan tweeted.

"Deboer gave Ryan day a wedgie and stuffed him in his locker," one fan stated.

"Ohio State whiff," another wrote.

Few fans congratulated Hill and wished him good luck for his college career.

"Congrats Justin! Best of luck in Tuscaloosa," one fan wrote.

"Good Luck Justin, go be great!!" another chimed in.

Justin Hill played multiple positions for his high school team, and he will be a great weapon for DeBoer's side. During his junior year, Hill tallied 36 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Justin Hill opens up after committing to the University of Alabama

Justin Hill opened up about his decision to play in Tuscaloosa and was grateful for the opportunity to pick between some of the nation's best schools. The edge rusher finalized his list of top four contenders in May this year.

"My decision date has been July 3 for a long time. It wasn't necessarily me knowing where I wanted to go. I wanted to lock in and go win a state championship with my guys," Hill said, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hill led the Eastern Cincinnati Conference with 13 sacks in 2023. He spoke about playing the game he loves being part of a team and winning with it.

"I think about it probably every day," Hill said. "It's the game I love and I enjoy playing it with my guys and my team. I feel like getting better every day is a part of the process, and once you start winning games is where you start really enjoying it."

Justin Hill will likely enroll early after his senior year, to get the feel of the campus and participate in some spring training sessions. He was Alabama's second high-profile defenseman, behind linebacker Darrell Johnson, who is ranked 34th overall per ESPN.

