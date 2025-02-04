Curt Cignetti's Indiana makes strong impression on elite 2026 class RB after weekend visit

The second Junior Day for Indiana this weekend witnessed several prospects come to Bloomington. One of those visitors was running back Henry Ohlinger from Grandview Heights High School, Columbus.

Ohlinger shared excitement about his trip on X, posting a snap with coach Curt Cignetti and tagging alongside linebacker analyst Warren Messer, defensive coordinator/ linebacker coach Bryant Haines and wide receiver coach/ offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan.

"Thanks to @IndianaFootball for having me out on a jr day and showing me everything Indiana has to offer," he wrote on X. "Appreciate @CCignettiIU for taking some time to talk with me today. Excited to get back out for spring practice soon. @CoachMesser_ @Coach_BHaines @CoachShanahan_."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Ohlinger recorded 1,728 rushing yards, 2,004 all-purpose yards, 139 carries, 12.4 yards per carry and 32 touchdowns.

Grandview Heights coach Jason Peters praised Ohlinger's talent.

"I'm gonna say he's one of a kind," Peter said (via Telegraph-Forum). "I've coached a long time and I've never had a kid like that at running back. He's special. He just plays the game as hard as humanly possible and does special things anytime he touches the ball."

Henry Ohlinger can be a big boost to Indiana's offense in the 2026 class, which has one commit in three-star interior offensive lineman Samuel Simpson.

Which other programs are in the race for Henry Ohlinger's recruitment besides Indiana?

Before last weekend's trip, Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan visited Henry Ohlinger on Jan. 16, followed by linebacker coach Bryant Haines stopping by his school on Jan. 27. These consecutive visits prove the program's strong interest in him.

However, Ohlinger's recruitment has become increasingly competitive due to his rising profile. January has been a busy month for him, with visits from several coaches, including Iowa assistant head coach Tyler Roehl and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, Pittsburgh linebacker coach Ryan Manalac, Yale running backs coach Chris Bergeski, South Carolina special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel and Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard.

As of now, 247Sports has yet to release any Crystal Ball predictions for Ohlinger. Meanwhile, On3 lists Miami (Ohio) as the frontrunner in his recruitment with a 28.3% chance of landing his commitment, followed by Toledo (24.8%) and Indiana (21.2%).

These projections could change significantly once he completes his official visits to potential schools.

