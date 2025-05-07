"Curtis is the next Nico (Iamavela)": Football fans react to list of top committed Class of 2026 QBs ft. Jared Curtis, Dia Bell

Following Jared Curtis’ commitment to Georgia, On3 released its list of top quarterbacks in the class of 2026 who have announced their commitments. The list was posted on X by On3 Recruits and includes top quarterback prospects like Dia Bell, Keisean Henderson and Faizon Brandon. The other names on this list are Jonas Williams, Brady Smigiel, Jake Fette, Jaden O'Neal, Noah Grubbs, and Dereon Coleman.

Fans on X reacted to the post.

“Curtis is the next Nico,” a fan tweeted.

“Yes because Georgia is known for their elite QB prospects,” another fan tweeted.

“Would be fun if both Tennessee and Georgia’s guys stayed at their campus and built a nice lil rivalry,” a fan tweeted.

“If you are one of these guys you should NEVER go to a school where you are not going to start on day 1. If you do well. All these schools will be on you in the portal and you can command a lot more $$,” another fan tweeted.

“At least half these commitments will ultimately flip to other teams,” a fan tweeted.

“Faizon Brandon clears all these guys. What a joke!” A fan tweeted.

Jared Curtis’ Georgia commitment and its implications for Oregon

Jared Curtis pledged his commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday for the second time in his recruitment process. He initially committed to Kirby Smart's team early in 2024 before backtracking on the decision and reopening his recruitment in October. He did this to evaluate his other options, including Oregon.

Curtis broke down his attraction to Georgia in an interview with On3.

“Georgia speaks for itself," he said. "I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined.”

Curtis' decision is another huge blow to Oregon's recruitment efforts this cycle. The Ducks hoped to land Jared after former commit Jonas Williams flipped to the USC Trojans. The Ducks are now in the lead to sign five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

Notwithstanding, they still face considerable competition from USC, where Lyons’ brother, Walker, just concluded his freshman season.

