Dabo Swinney's Clemson makes first QB offer to High state champion Brady Hart: REPORTS

The Clemson Tigers made a major move on Saturday by extending a quarterback offer for the 2026 class to Brady Hart. The four-star recruit from Cocoa, Florida, became Clemson’s first quarterback offer for the class.

Hart has been a leading protagonist in Cocoa High School's success, leading the Cocoa Tigers to an incredible 14-1 record and their sixth state championship in the school’s history during the 2023 season.

The Clemson offer came after Hart participated in the second session of the 2024 Dabo Swinney Camp, where he proved his skills during Day 2 of the camp. The signal-caller himself shared the news on social media and expressed his gratitude.

"#AGTG Blessed to receive an OFFER to Clemson University!!" Hart wrote on X.

Brady Hart just enjoyed a breakout season in his sophomore year in 2023. He completed 288 of 437 passes for a 65.9% completion rate while amassing 3,759 passing yards and throwing for 41 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

Hart will be a junior next season, but he has already earned high praise and rankings. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2026 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and the No. 42 overall prospect.

Brady Hart shares his experience with Clemson

Brady Hart received more than 20 offers, including from Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Miami, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Receiving offers from a top program like Clemson is like another new feat for the quarterback, as he described.

"This one is huge for me!” Hart said (via On3). “Loved my visit and the staff. Excited and thankful! Can’t wait to continue this process with the staff.”

Brady Hart was in good company this past Saturday, as high four-star receiver Devin Carter from Douglasville, Georgia, and another Clemson camp quarterback, three-star Tait Reynolds, also received offers. One of the aspects that most impressed Hart was the way the Clemson program is run.

Back in April, Hart shared with On3’s Chad Simmons that there was a very high chance he would commit before his junior season began. Both the Tigers and the Buckeyes were expected to extend offers at that time.

Ohio State is yet to make an offer, but Clemson's proactive approach and the positive feedback Hart has provided indicate that the signal-caller might be leaning toward joining the Tigers. Meanwhile, several analysts also predicted the Michigan Wolverines as one of his potential destinations. Let's see what the young star chooses ultimately.