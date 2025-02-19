Dabo Swinney's Clemson makes a major recruiting splash for four-star safety in the Class of 2026

Four-star safety Ayden Pouncey is one of the most promising players in the 2026 class. The Winter Park High School (Florida) received a scholarship from Dabo Swinney's Clemson on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound defensive back shared the news on X, tagging the Tigers defensive back coach Michael Reed.

"Extremely grateful to receive an offer from Clemson university!!@CUCoachReed," Pouncey wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Pouncey made 20 tackles (17 solo and three assisted), one quarterback hurry, two interceptions and three pass defenses, while also contributing 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has 21 tackles, four interceptions and three receiving touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Pouncey is the No. 12 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 136 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His potential addition can give Clemson its first safety commitment in the 2026 class. The Tigers ranks No. 24 in the nation with five committed players in this class.

Clemson offer boosts Ayden Pouncey's recruitment battle

With the Clemson offer, Ayden Pouncey now has close to 40 offers in total. Last month, he revealed his top 10 schools: Oregon, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Syracuse, UCF, Georgia and Florida.

In a pinned post on X, Pouncey indicated that he is carefully considering his recruitment.

"Taking my time with this process I want to make the best decision for ME and MY FAMILY!" the tweet said.

There is no definitive frontrunner in Pouncey’s recruitment, but Miami is viewed as an early leader, with a 23.4% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3. He has scheduled an official visit to the Hurricanes from May 30 to June 1.

Florida is another significant contender, as Pouncey is a legacy prospect, being the younger brother of former Gators Ethan and Jordan Pouncey.

"Gainesville is like a second home," Pouncey told On3.

Ayden Pouncey is also the cousin of former NFL standouts Mike and Maurkice Pouncey. Mike played for Florida and received All-American honors before being drafted in the first round by the Miami Dolphins in 2011. Maurkice was a consensus All-American with the Gators and was selected in the first round by the Steelers in 2010.

