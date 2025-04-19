Dabo Swinney's Clemson receives commitment of four-star WR to the Class of 2026

Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Friday. The Providence Day School (North Carolina) standout chose Dabo Swinney's program over his other finalists: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina.

The Tigers offered Sellars on Sept. 14 when he visited for the 40-14 victory against Stanford. He returned for their season finale against South Carolina on Nov. 30, which they lost 17-14. The program also hosted him for its Elite Retreat in early March, which turned the tide in its favor.

"I was really able to learn about the school, build on my relationships with the people there, talk with the commitments and that visit inched Clemson up my list," Sellers told On3 about the trip.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect shows superlative high-pointing ability and clean ball skills. He is the No. 37 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 13 recruit in North Carolina, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Sellars registered 50 catches for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

Gordon Sellars shares the reasons behind his commitment to Clemson

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham served as the primary recruiter for Gordon Sellars, while Dabo Swinney also played a major part in securing his commitment to Clemson.

“Coach Dabo is a great person," Sellers told On3. "We know he is a great coach too, but I love who he is and how he takes his faith seriously. I do the same. What he lives by makes him special. He has won ACC championships, he has won national championships, and I know he is going to do things the right way."

With Sellers' commitment, the Tigers are up to 14 players in the 2026 class, nine of whom are rated as four-stars and five as three-stars. His addition boosts the school from No. 3 to No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, trailing only USC.

"There are special people there, and it is a special culture," Sellers said. "The feeling is different at Clemson, and it feels like home. It is like family. Everyone knows everyone, and everyone roots for everyone. You could be downtown or eating somewhere, the people will know you."

Gordon Sellars is the first recruit from North Carolina in the 2026 class to commit to the Tigers and joins a wide receiver group that already includes four-star talents Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin.

