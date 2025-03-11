Dabo Swinney's Clemson secures commitment of elite cornerback to the Class of 2026

Three-star cornerback Marcell Gipson committed to Clemson's 2026 class on Monday. The South Oak Cliff High School (Texas) standout became the latest prospect to pledge to the Tigers following their Elite Retreat weekend, selecting Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from SMU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Washington, Oregon and Wisconsin.

Gipson made his first visit to Clemson on Saturday and received an offer during the visit. His recruitment included over 30 offers, and analysts from On3 and 247Sports predicted his commitment to the Tigers after he secured the scholarship.

Meanwhile, Clemson's Elite Retreat this past weekend brought in several recruits for visits and secured multiple commitments. Following multiple offensive commitments, Gipson became the first defensive player from the event to pledge to the Tigers. He is also the sixth recruit from the retreat to commit since Friday.

With Gipson on board, Clemson has 11 commitments in its 2026 class, ranked No. 7 overall. He is the second defensive back in the class, joining fellow cornerback Shavar Young Jr.

The Tigers are also in the mix for multiple other prospects in the 2026 cycle, including offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, interior offensive lineman Zyon Guiles, edge rusher Dre Quinn and safety Tylan Wilson.

Marcell Gipson opens up about his Clemson commitment

With his commitment to Clemson, Marcell Gipson is the first recruit from Texas in the 2026 class to commit to the Tigers.

“I just got that feeling there," Gipson told On3's Hayes Fawcett. "That feeling that I can’t explain but you just know this is home.”

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound prospect is listed as a nickel by Rivals, but Clemson recruited him as a cornerback. He has been a key player for South Oak Cliff due to his fluid coverage skills, elite speed and magnificent playing style.

During his junior season in 2024, Gipson helped South Oak Cliff reach a fourth consecutive 5A Division II state title game, recording 36 tackles and 10 pass deflections in 10 games. He is the No. 56 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 90 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

