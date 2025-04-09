Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer has had an incredible high school career for the Columbus Explorers. The No. 2 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) led his team to the 2025 Chipotle Nationals trophy.

The Explorers defeated Wasatch Academy in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Brewster Academy in the semifinals on Friday and lifted the trophy after a 67-49 win against Dynamic Prep on Sunday.

Boozer took to Instagram to share some pictures and highlights with his teammates and more from the tournament's final game:

"The end of one chapter is the beginning of the next💙 #champs #stamped #mgicetsm," he captioned the post.

The carousel saw some reactions from his father and the two-time NBA All-Star Cameron Boozer, basketball analyst Paul Biancardi, GF Yva Lauren Cao and teammates:

Dad Carlos Boozer, GF Yva Cao and others share reaction to Cameron Boozer's IG dump following Chipotle Nationals win (Image: IG/ Cameron Boozer)

"STRAIGHT LEGENDARY," commented Carlos Boozer.

Future Duke teammate Nikolas Khamenia added, "Congrats bruddaaaa."

"You really need to show some emotion! 😂 What a phenomenal career!" Paul Biancardi added a hilarious comment.

His girlfriend posted three comments, "Can’t believe it’s over🥹," "That smileeee😍," "So excited for u."

"Goooooood," commented Ohio State Buckeyes forward Sean Stewart.

Son of former NBA player Jason Richardson and Columbus teammate Jaxon Richardson commented a Ja Morant GIF.

Cameron Boozer's high school career ended after four seasons at the Explorers, where he played 123 games and averaged a double-double with 21.1 points, 3.5 assists, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per match.

This season, he led the Explorers to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament Championship after defeating all their opponents by, at least, 30 points. In his senior year, Boozer scored 22.1 ppg, grabbed 11.8 rpg, dished out 3.2 apg, stole the ball 1.9 times and had 1.5 bpg.

Cameron Boozer awarded the Co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game

Boozer played for the East team in the McDonald's All-American Game, alongside other top prospects, including his brother Cayden Boozer and the highest-ranked uncommitted player of the 2025 class, Nate Ament. He also had UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe with him. Cameron received the Co-MVP Award with the Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson.

Boozer finished the game with a double-double, scoring 16 points on 50.0% shooting. He also converted 4-of-6 shots from the charity stripe and grabbed 12 rebounds, and stole and blocked the ball once.

The Boozer twins will be accompanied by Nik Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at Jon Scheyer's side next season.

