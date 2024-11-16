"Dam USC suck in recruiting Basketball and Football": USC Trojans fans react to Kiyan Anthony choosing his dad's alma mater Syracuse

USC fans were left shaking their heads as Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, committed to Syracuse University instead of joining the Trojans. Ranked 36th in ESPN's 2025 recruiting class, Kiyan had narrowed his choices to Syracuse and USC after previously considering other top programs like Auburn and Florida State.

Despite USC's strong basketball pedigree and NBA-ready culture under head coach Eric Musselman, Kiyan opted for the school where his father made history.

The decision came during a live announcement on Carmelo’s podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn," where Kiyan cited Syracuse’s coaching staff, proximity to home, and the chance to play against national powerhouses like Duke and North Carolina.

Fans across social media vented their frustrations, criticizing USC’s inability to seal the deal for one of the top names in high school basketball:

“Dam USC suck in recruiting Basketball and Football,” one particularly blunt fan wrote.

"Shoulda been USC" another fan wrote.

“Are we supposed to be surprised!?!?" one fan asked.

“Should've went to USC" another commented.

“He is better player than Brony J!! NO doubt” another fan said.

Meanwhile, the majority of other fans were not shocked by the decision, as they felt Anthony was following in the footsteps of his father.

Kiyan Anthony chooses Syracuse over USC

Kiyan Anthony, the 17-year-old son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, announced his commitment to Syracuse University on his father’s podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn." A consensus top-40 recruit in the 2025 class, Anthony chose Syracuse over USC and Auburn after narrowing down his options in October.

During his decision process, USC was a strong contender due to its NBA culture, sunny weather, and offensive system under head coach Andy Enfield. Kiyan even admitted he nearly committed to USC after a visit in October.

However, Syracuse’s close proximity to his home in New York, its storied basketball legacy, and the coaching staff won him over. The chance to play in the same program where his father won the 2003 NCAA championship further influenced the decision.

Kiyan Anthony joins a Syracuse recruiting class currently ranked No. 6 nationally, featuring other top players like Sadiq White, Aaron Womack, and Luke Fennell.

Fans have high hopes for Kiyan Anthony, who will play in a practice facility named after his father, the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, bringing a new generation of Anthony's legacy to Syracuse.

