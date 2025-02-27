“Damn she’s cold with it”: College hoops fans react to USC signee Jazzy Davidson dropping 36 points on her senior night

Five-star USC signee Jazzy Davidson delivered an astonishing performance on her senior night on Tuesday. She scored 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Clackamas Cavaliers to a commanding 91-49 victory against Nelson High School.

'Ball is Life WBB,' via their official Instagram page, shared a post that highlights the event and Jazzy’s performance in the game. As expected, the post has drawn plenty of praise from fans who are impressed by her talent and performance.

While the majority of fans were praising Jazzy’s skills, movement, ball handling and overall performance, one fan was imagining how dominant she and JuJu Watkins would be at USC:

“Damn she’s cold with 🏀🔥.” One fan said.

“Her and JUJU at USC 🔥🔥🔥.” Said another fan who appears to be a USC fan.

“She has good movement and ball control.” Another fan said.

“Good handle for someone 8 feet tall!” Said another.

“Once I saw she was a lefty I knew what time it was 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂.” Another said.

Some fans even predicted that Jazzy would go on to dominate in the WNBA:

“Cooking 99% of the WNBA.” One fan said.

“The future ⭐⭐.” Said another.

Jazzy Davidson has been a crucial part of the Clackamas Cavaliers, helping them to a 25-2 record this season. According to the schedule by MaxPreps, the team has only one game left this season. They will face David Douglass on Thursday.

Hopefully, Jazzy will close out her high school basketball journey with the Cavaliers with another fantastic performance. Her next stop is with the USC Trojans at college level next season.

Looking back at Jazzy Davidson’s high school career as it nears its end

Five-star prospect Jazzy Davidson is now very close to the end of her high school career, which has been filled with many accomplishments. She’s won the Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year award three times and the Mt. Hood Conference Player of the Year.

As a sophomore, she led the Cavaliers to the Class 6A state championship, averaging 21.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

That was Clackamas’ first-ever state championship, and they won it unbeaten. This season, the Cavaliers are once again unbeaten atop the Oregon Section Class 6A Mt. Hood Basketball league.

Jazzy has also been nominated for the Naismith Player of the Year alongside top-ranked prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Saniyah Hall, Sienna Betts and Kaleena Smith this season. She will also be competing at the McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1.

She’s currently the No. 3 ranked prospect in the ESPN Top 100. With her level of skills and performance, she’s indeed more than a quality addition to the USC Trojans. In fact, Jazzy is currently the only Class of 2025 USC signee.

