Dan Lanning in a race to pull off a double five-star tight end commitment for Oregon's 2026 class

Oregon already has a five-star tight end commit in Kendre Harrison, who ranks as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 3 overall recruit in North Carolina, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Now, the Ducks are firmly in contention for a second top-tier tight end, as five-star Mark Bowman named Dan Lanning's program among his top seven schools on Thursday.

Bowman's list also features Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, USC and Texas.

In January, Bowman reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026, and he attends Mater Dei High School (California), which is known for producing NFL stars like Matt Leinart, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bryce Young.

Bowman is the No. 1 TE in the 2026 class and the No. 2 recruit in California. He has had steady interest from both Oregon and Georgia.

“Georgia and Oregon have been recruiting me as long as anyone. Both schools have recruited me since my freshman year and there have never been any ups and downs, both schools have been very consistent,” Bowman told On3. “The relationships I have with the staffs really make those schools stand out.”

Bowman’s official visit schedule includes Ole Miss this weekend, followed by Miami (May 30), Texas (June 6), Georgia (June 13), USC (June 17) and Oregon (June 20).

Mark Bowman opens up about Oregon's strong recruitment pitch

As a standout from Mater Dei in California, Oregon holds a strong position in his recruitment due to the robust pipeline they have established in the region under Dan Lanning. This includes notable recent additions from the area, like offensive tackle Kodi Greene and running back Jordon Davison.

As a Mater Dei standout, Mark Bowman has also witnessed consistent pursuit from the Ducks coaching staff.

“Oregon has been recruiting me as long as anyone,” Bowman told On3. "That consistency and connection have made the Ducks a serious contender for his commitment."

The Ducks have eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation.

