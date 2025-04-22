Dan Lanning's elite recruit Dakorien Moore shares 5-word reaction to UCLA QB transfer following Nico Iamaleava's arrival

Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville High School, shared an Instagram story Tuesday about quarterback Joey Aguilar transferring to Tennessee from UCLA. The Bruins signed QB Nico Iamaleava on Sunday, which played a role in Aguilar entering the transfer portal on Monday, according to ESPN CFB.

Ad

Enter a caption

Oregon signee Moore took to his Instagram story and shared a five-word reaction to it.

Ad

Trending

"I thought we played football," he jokingly wrote as a caption along with a couple of laughing emojis.

Dakorien Moore is ranked No. 5 in the country and is the best wide receiver in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect in the state of Texas.

Nico Iamaleava, on the other hand, was the sixth-best overall recruit in the country and the third-best quarterback in the Class of 2023, according to On3. He was also the best overall prospect in the state of California.

Ad

Dakorien Moore gives his prediction on the winner of the Heisman Trophy next year

Dakorien Moore is set to take his talents to Eugene this year. He pledged his allegiance to the program on Jul. 4 last year and signed with them during the early signing period.

He will play alongside quarterback Dante Moore, who is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this year. Dakorien is almost certain that Dante will win the coveted award in December.

Ad

"I think he will win the Heisman this year," Dakorien Moore said in an interview with Ryan Clark on the Pivot Podcast, as per On3.

Dante Moore was one of the best quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. He was ranked No. 3 in the country and was the second-best player at his position in his class, as per On3. He was also the best overall prospect in the state of Mississippi.

He initially signed with the UCLA Bruins but transferred to Oregon on Dec. 18, 2023. In his freshman year, the quarterback threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More