Dan Lanning's five-star recruit Kendre Harrison reaffirms his commitment to Oregon with latest recruiting move

Oregon's 2026 class has witnessed what many perceive to be severe snubs in the last few days. Many expected Dan Lanning’s program to land five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, but he opted for Georgia. The Ducks also missed out on key four-star recruits, including cornerback Elbert Hill, edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
The Ducks' 2026 class also witnessed four decommitments so far, all of whom are four-star prospects. However, the class still holds a major bright spot in five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, who remains committed and is returning to Eugene this weekend.
"Back at home this weekend!!! SCO DUCKS 🦆," Harrison tweeted on Wednesday.
Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Besides that, he is a standout basketball player as well. ESPN national recruiting coordinator Craig Haubert praised the Ducks commit's caliber on Tuesday, writing:
"Harrison has elite height, length and a massive catch radius. Much like former basketball-to-football standouts Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates and Julius Thomas, Harrison can high-point the ball and box out defenders in contested situations, giving Oregon another dangerous playmaker in the passing game."
Harrison is also set to return for an official visit to Oregon in June.
Oregon is in a tough battle for five-star OT Jackson Cantwell's recruitment
Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is just six days away from his commitment. Oregon has been a major player in his recruitment, and the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class also labeled Dan Lanning as his favorite coach.
However, Georgia is making a strong push as Cantwell prepares to visit the Bulldogs this week. Their chances have improved significantly after securing a commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who is now actively recruiting Cantwell to join him.
Meanwhile, On3's Pete Nakos reported Tuesday that Miami has entered the mix with a major NIL offer, reportedly around $2 million for just one season. With NIL deals playing a major role for elite players like Cantwell, the Hurricanes are now seen as a serious contender in the battle for his commitment.
Oregon has seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation.