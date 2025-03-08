Dan Lanning's four-star target for Oregon shakes up recruitment with reclassification announcement

Four-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, one of Oregon’s top targets in the 2027 class, announced on Friday that he is reclassifying to the 2026 class. With this decision, the standout from Sierra Canyon High School (California) will now sign with a college program later this year.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wesley joins a growing list of elite prospects opting to graduate a year early, including wide receiver Ethan Feaster, tight end Mark Bowman, running back Ezavier Crowell and cornerback Havon Finney Jr.

Recruiting services have yet to update Wesley’s ranking for the 2026 class, but in the 2027 cycle, he was ranked as the No. 16 edge rusher and the No. 15 overall prospect in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As the offseason leads into summer and the upcoming football season, he is focused on intense training to prepare for the college level.

"I really can't say what the future holds for me," Wesley told ESPN. "I'm excited for more opportunities to go talk with these coaches and see what they're about. I'm really open to everyone that's offered me and who really wants me in their program."

Richard Wesley wrapped up his sophomore season in 2024 with 44 tackles, nine sacks and four forced fumbles. Now, as he moves straight into his senior year, he is determined to prove any doubters wrong and make the most of his final high school season.

Richard Wesley praises Oregon's player development

Richard Wesley made unofficial visits to Oregon in January. After reclassifying, he told ESPN he plans to visit the Ducks again in March or April, along with trips to Ohio State, USC, Georgia, Texas, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

“They show great hospitality," Wesley told On3. "The coaching staff is great. They have many players that enter the draft this year."

In-state USC is considered the leader in Wesley's recruitment, but Wesley has long held Oregon in high regard, especially for its player development. He also spoke highly of Ducks defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Jordan Burch.

"I love their coaches," Wesley said. "Coach Tosh’s (Lupoi) history of coaching elite players is good. They have great things going up there.”

Oregon already has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 with 10 committed players. The Ducks have a four-star edge rusher locked in the cycle in Dutch Horisk.

