Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks emerge as serious contenders for 4-star CB Davon Benjamin's commitment: Report

Davon Benjamin, a four-star cornerback from Oaks Christian High School (Westlake Village, California), is one of the best defensemen in the Class of 2026. He is sitting on more than 25 offers from some of the best programs. Benjamin has received offers from USC, Washington, Ohio State and LSU.

On Tuesday, On3 reported that the Oregon Ducks have emerged as one of the strongest contenders to land the talented four-star recruit. Benjamin received an offer from Dan Lanning's team on Aug. 15, 2023.

The defenseman has yet to take a visit, according to 247Sports. Benjamin brings a lot of versatility to the defense and will be a perfect fit at Oregon, per 247Sports' analyst Greg Biggins. Per On3, the Ducks have a 96.0% chance of landing Benjamin.

Other programs in the race for the California native's signature are USC, Washington and Ohio State. Davon Benjamin is ranked No. 36 in the country and is the fourth-best player at his position, per On3. He is also the seventh-best overall prospect from California.

Oregon Ducks might face stiff competition from USC for Davon Benjamin

The Oregon Ducks are the overwhelming favorites to land Davon Benjamin. However, the USC Trojans might have a shot as they had a 41.3% chance of acquiring the cornerback prior to the Ducks' push.

The California native received an offer from USC on Oct. 2, 2022, and since then, the four-star prospect has visited the program a couple of times. He spoke about the program in an interview with On3 in December.

"They are going through a transition right now with players leaving and coming, but this is part of life," Benjamin said. "I want to see how they bounce back from some adversity this season and keep my eye on them."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports. Lincoln Riley and Co. have landed commitments from 11 athletes so far.

Players such as Xavier Griffin, RJ Sermons and Simote Katoanga have pledged their allegiance to USC. The program is expected to land more athletes from the class. Acquiring Benjamin will bolster an already top 2026 class for the Trojans.

