Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks look to impress major WR target during return trip to Eugene

Four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell visited Oregon in April and the Ducks have stayed heavily involved in his recruitment. The Northwestern (Florida) standout is now set to return to Eugene this weekend for an official visit to Dan Lanning's program.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound prospect is aiming for a commitment announcement on July 5 and took an official visit to LSU over the weekend. He also took another trip to Florida last month and plans to officially visit Florida State later this month.
Playing under former Louisville and NFL star Teddy Bridgewater as a junior in the 2024 season, Russell acquired 18 touchdowns, leading Northwestern to a 14-2 record. The program finished the year as the No. 6 school in Florida, per the On3 Composite Rankings.
Meanwhile, Russell is the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 33 recruit in the nation. He could be a major addition to Oregon’s offense if the coaching staff makes a strong impression during his visit.
Russell also played varsity basketball as an 8th grader at Mater Academy Charter, averaging 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds. He hopes to continue playing both football and basketball in college.
“I wouldn’t say I like one sport better than the other," Russell told Patrick Chalvire and Donovan Campbell of Miami 7 News. "I love both, so I just fell in love with both sports, put my all into both sports, and I just want to see what happens in the end."
Russell also competes in track and field events like the long jump, high jump and high hurdles.
Besides Oregon, Russell is also considering Florida, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida State, Miami and Syracuse. According to On3, Miami currently leads his recruitment with a 24.3% chance of landing him, followed by Florida (17.8%) and Oregon (15.2%).
Oregon continues trending for four-star WR Messiah Hampton
Four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton is set to commit on June 13, and On3’s Steve Wiltfong already predicted that he will end up with the Ducks.
“His favorite things about Oregon are the staff, the culture, and probably just the program in general,” Hampton’s mother told On3. “He hasn’t decided yet on his school but he does like Oregon as one of his top five choices for sure.”
Hampton is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 107 recruit in the nation. Besides Oregon, his final seven include Penn State, Syracuse, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia and Miami.