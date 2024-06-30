Dan Lanning's Oregon lands commitment from 2025 class prospect & 5-star CB Dorian Brew

No one could predict that head coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks would witness such a boost to their 2025 recruiting class with back-to-back commitments. Since last week, the Ducks have had good luck, and the latest addition to their winning journey is five-star cornerback Dorian Brew, who announced his commitment to the program on Saturday afternoon.

Dorian Brew now becomes the second cornerback in the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class and the No. 14 overall commit. He also becomes the second-highest-rated member of the class, behind only four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson.

Oregon's recruiting success has been remarkable, with five commitments in just one week. Other recent commits include running back Jordon Davison, athlete Brandon Finney, tight end Da'Saahn Brame, and defensive tackle Josiah Sharma. These back-to-back commitments have propelled their 2025 recruiting class to the No. 5 spot nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

The 2025 class features four-star wide receivers Dallas Wilson, Cooper Perry and Isaiah Mozee, and four-star running backs Dierre Hill and Davison. It also has four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., four-star interior offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt, four-star edge rusher Matthew Johnson, Sharma and Finney, along with three-star offensive tackle Demetri Manning.

Why did Dorian Brew pick Oregon over Ohio State?

Originally from Northmont, Ohio, Dorian Brew's family move to Houston coincided with his junior football season, where he proved his talents despite a shortened playing schedule. His mother, Donica Merriman, a former standout sprinter at Ohio State and a revered figure in their athletics Hall of Fame, undoubtedly influenced his early interest in the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But following a visit to both Ohio State and Oregon, Brew decided the Ducks were the best fit for him.

“From the jump, they made it known that I was a must-have for them,” Brew told On3. “Who doesn’t want to play for a defensive head coach as a DB? I also feel that I’m going to fit perfectly in their defense.”

Dorian Brew is rated as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 4 cornerback and the No. 8 player in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. 247 Sports lists him as the No. 61 overall prospect in the class, the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 11 player in Texas.

Besides football, his track and field prowess is highlighted by a speedy 100-meter time of 10.75 seconds. He has an NIL Valuation of $267K, per On3.

