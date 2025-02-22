Dan Lanning's Oregon loses commitment of four-star QB to Lincoln Riley's USC in the Class of 2026

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC's 2026 class on Friday. The Lincoln-Way East (Illinois) standout was personally recruited by Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, along with other staff members, who made him feel like a top priority.

“My favorite things that excite me are the relationships I’ve built with Coach Riley, (Luke) Huard, and the GM Chad Bowden,” Williams told On3. “That was an important factor for me and knowing that this offense will fit my playing style is reassuring.”

Williams led Lincoln-Way East to a 12-1 season last fall, completing 68% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns while also rushing for 400 yards and seven more scores. His decision marks a major recruiting victory for USC, and his father, John Williams, also spoke highly of the program.

“Obviously a great education out there and the football program speaks for itself and the coaching staff,” the elder Williams told On3. “The university is pretty impressive.”

Despite losing Williams, Oregon still holds the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. The Ducks no longer have a quarterback committed in this cycle but remain loaded with blue-chip talent, led by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison.

What does Jonas Williams' commitment mean for USC's potential five-star QB Ryder Lyons?

With Jonas Williams' commitment, USC has secured its first quarterback pledge for the 2026 class. However, this decision raises a significant question about its impact on five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who has long been seen as a strong candidate to join his brother, tight end Walker Lyons, at USC.

The situation remains uncertain, but Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shared his perspective, saying:

"I think it probably means [Lyons] isn't going to go to USC, so it's definitely an interesting balancing act. Just because Lyons is probably nowhere near a decision, but it's not a guarantee either that he's going to pick USC even though USC still leads."

USC's 2026 class is now up to 10 players, ranking No. 2 in the nation. The cycle also features four-star prospects like linebacker Xavier Griffin, cornerback RJ Sermons, defensive lineman Braeden Jones and running back Shahn Alston.

