Dan Lanning's Oregon offers scholarship to five-star WR & No. 1 recruit in Mississippi for the Class of 2026

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the most promising uncommitted players in the nation. With each passing day, the Hattiesburg High School (Mississippi) standout's recruitment is getting more complex. Dan Lanning's Oregon also entered the race on Wednesday by extending an offer for the Ducks' 2026 class.

"#AGTG Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Oregon 🟢🟡 @junioradams13," Keys posted on X, tagging Oregon co-offensive coordinator Junior Adams.

In his junior season in 2024, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver amassed 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He is the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi, the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 7 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

If he chooses Oregon, Keys would be another major addition to the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, which already includes Kendre Harrison, the country's top-ranked tight end. The Ducks' 2026 cycle has 10 committed players and ranks top in the nation.

Which other programs are in Tristen Keys' recruitment race besides Oregon?

Ahead of the Oregon offer, Tristen Keys had already announced his top 12 schools, with a strong preference for the Southeastern Conference. Ten of his choices come from the SEC, and programs such as Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M are leading the race for his commitment.

In October, 247Sports' Tom Loy projected Tennessee as Keys' future destination with a Crystal Ball prediction. Last month, On3’s Chad Simmons also made an early prediction favoring the Volunteers. However, on Wednesday, Rivals' Adam Gorney forecasted the Aggies as the program most likely to secure his commitment.

"Keys has talked really highly about Texas A&M for a long time," Gorney said. "He’s a big, talented outside receiver who could fit in the system perfectly, and his relationship keeps growing better with position coach Holmon Wiggins. It’s no guarantee, but the Aggies do look strong."

Meanwhile, On3’s recruiting prediction machine currently gives Ole Miss the best odds of landing Keys at 42.3%. The race in his recruitment isn’t going to be over soon, and with Oregon as the new player, the battle is going to be more interesting.

