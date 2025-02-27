Dan Lanning's Oregon secures commitment of four-star safety to the Class of 2026

Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse committed to Oregon's 2026 class on Wednesday. The Eau Gallie High School (Florida) standout chose Dan Lanning's program over schools like Auburn, Notre Dame and Alabama.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete had a phenomenal junior season in 2024, recording 41 total tackles, six interceptions and three pass breakups on defense. He also contributed as a wide receiver with 53 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eau Gallie coach Chris Sands praised Lherisse, telling On3:

"Don’t let the 5'10" fool you because whenever he steps on the field he’s gonna be the best player on the field."

Auburn was widely viewed as the frontrunner for Lherisse's commitment, with On3 giving the Tigers a 30.5% chance of landing him. He had also taken official visits to Auburn, Florida State and Notre Dame, in addition to Oregon. Now that he has pledged to the Ducks, the status of those visits remains uncertain.

Xavier Lherisse is the No. 48 recruit in Florida and the No. 27 safety in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Xavier Lherisse shares the reasons behind his commitment to Oregon

With Xavier Lherisse's commitment, Oregon remains firmly in the No. 1 spot in the nation.

"It was different than anywhere I've been," Lherisse told Scoop Duck. "I just feel like Oregon has treated me as a priority since day one. They have been consistent and they love what I bring to the table."

The Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class got off to a strong start but took a hit earlier this month when four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped to USC. However, Oregon could make up for the loss with five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who has the Ducks in his final two schools along with Georgia. Curtis is set to visit Eugene in March and return for an official visit in June.

Oregon’s 2026 class is led by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and includes several four-star prospects like defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, offensive tackle Kodi Greene, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive linemen Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips and edge rusher Dutch Horisk.

