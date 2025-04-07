Dan Lanning's star recruit Dakorien Moore shares how the landscape of recruiting started changing for him since his "junior year"

Oregon and Dan Lanning’s star signing Dakorien Moore opened up on the change that occurred in his recruiting as a junior in high school. Moore discussed his recruitment process on Thursday while appearing on "The Pivot Podcast" hosted by Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

Ad

He said (6:33):

“That was around my junior year. You know, I started taking more visits and stuff like that. Start getting used to the players, start seeing their routines, seeing what I should be doing that could prepare me now because it's starting to get real.”

Ad

Trending

Dakorien Moore signed with the Oregon Ducks in November, choosing them over offers from Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. He has since enrolled at Oregon, joining the team for spring practice.

One of the highlights of his spring performance came last week when he contested for a catch inside Autzen Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The five-star product of Duncanville (TX) was the nation's No. 5 prospect in his class, according to On3. It is not surprising that Lanning has huge expectations for him.

The coach made it clear after the first spring practice that despite being a freshman, Moore is fit to be a leader in the team. Not just Moore but the entire roster:

“Yeah, we encourage every single guy in our program. You don't have to be a senior to be a leader, right? You don't have to have experience to be a leader, right? But you have to be willing to put yourself out there and decoy as well."

Ad

Leadership isn't new to Dakorien Moore. As a senior, he led Duncanville to a 14-1 record while catching 74 throws for 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns. He finished high school with a career record of 204 catches for 4,113 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Dakorien Moore’s take on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

Dakorien Moore already appears to be in the process of building a partnership with sophomore quarterback Dante Moore. With only their spring practice experience, the freshman is already convinced the Ducks quarterback will soon take college football by storm.

Ad

He confidently remarked on "The Pivot Podcast":

"I think he (Dante Moore) will win the Heisman this year."

Fans will get a full glimpse of the duo in action during Oregon’s spring game on Apr. 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More