Meleek Thomas, the No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 (per On3's Industry Rankings) and the Arkansas signee, led his team to the finals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs after securing a sweep against the Fear of God Athletics. Thomas took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of photos with his teammate and OTE DPOY Amari Evans, Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin and more. He also received his McDonald's All-American Game jersey:

Ad

"Rule #5 Compete with self like you the only man alive," Thomas captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

The post received reactions from Darius Acuff Jr., Romelo Hill and Jamier Jones in the comments section:

Darius Acuff Jr., Romelo Hill and Jamier Jones share their reaction to Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' IG post as he prepares for OTE finals (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Darius Acuff Jr. commented with two cross-fingered emojis.

Ad

RWE point guard Romelo Hill also commented with two cross-fingered emojis with a blood drop emoji.

"mh," commented Providence signee Jamier Jones.

Meleek Thomas displayed his scoring prowess yet again in the series against Shon Abaev's Fear of God Athletics. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard scored 81 points in three matches in the semifinals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

In Game 1, Meleek Thomas finished with 33 points, three assists, nine rebounds and two steals while shooting 50.0% from the field and 61.5% from the three-point line. He scored 22 points, dished out two assists, grabbed nine rebounds and stole the ball twice in Game 2.

Ad

He led his team to the finals after dropping 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal on 50.0% shooting, including 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Meleek Thomas and City Reapers to take on YNG Dreamerz in finals

Meleek Thomas will now face No. 70 recruit and South Carolina signee Eli Ellis and YNG Dreamerz, who are coming after a sweep against Cold Hearts. Ellis is averaging 29.0 points, 5.7 assists, three rebounds and one steal per contest in the Playoffs so far.

Ad

His best outing in the semifinals came in Game Two where he scored 42 points, dished out two assists, grabbed four boards and had one steal. He shot the ball at 57.1%, including 50.0% from beyond the arc as he converted six three-pointers.

The duo will lock horns on Friday at Game 1 of the finals of the OTE Pokemon Playoffs.

The City Reapers will be looking to win their third consecutive OTE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback