Darius Acuff, the No. 9 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to the Arkansas Razorbacks next season. The 6-foot-1 point guard completed an impressive high school basketball career and also impressed the 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson ahead of the prestigious Iverson Classic on Saturday.

Ad

Acuff won the 1v1 competition at the event, taking home the trophy at the Iverson Classic Games. The famous basketball page Ball Game shared some highlights of Acuff's performance on Friday, including a moment where he dapped up Iverson before dominating his opponents in front of the four-time NBA Scoring Champion.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, the former IMG Academy player also signed a major NIL deal with the sportswear giants Reebok. The official page of Reebok Basketball shared the news after the competition:

"We would like to welcome Darius Acuff Jr. to the Reebok Basketball family. Already one of the most electrifying athletes in the country, the 6’2” point guard and Detroit native is redefining the next generation of basketball.

Ad

"Darius controls the game with poise and explosiveness, constantly shifting gears and rewiring expectations. Known for his elite scoring ability, vision, and leadership, Darius looks to make yet another leap as he heads into his freshman year. Welcome to the future of Reebok Basketball."

Ad

Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, who also signed an NIL deal with Reebok, commented on the post using a GIF:

Darius Acuff wows Allen Iverson and follows it up by signing a major NIL deal with sporting giants endorsed by Top 4 recruit Nate Ament (Image: IG/Reebok Basketball)

"I like where this is going," Ament's GIF read.

Ad

In his final year at the IMG Academy Ascenders, Acuff led the school to a 20-8 overall record and a 2-3 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where they finished at No. 9 in the standings.

Why did Darius Acuff pick Arkansas?

With offers from other top programs across the nation, including Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, Houston Cougars and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, Darius Acuff signed with the Razorbacks on Jul. 26, 2024.

Ad

While talking to ESPN, Acuff commended head coach John Calipari:

"We have a great relationship. We have been tight for a year and half," Acuff said of Calipari. "Growing up I knew what type of guard coach he was. He built the best relationship with me. He keeps it real. It's like he is already your coach when you speak with him. He has been there from the start. That was a separator. History speaks for itself. All the guards he has put in the league. I want to be part of that."

Acuff will be joined by Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More