Darrell "Duke" Johnson reaffirms commitment to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama amid rumors of Auburn trying to flip his decision

Dodge County High School's top-tier recruit Darrell "Duke" Johnson, has reaffirmed his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The four-star athlete in the 2025 class officially committed to Alabama on March 20.

Johnson’s love for Alabama isn't new, as he has long regarded the Crimson Tide as his “dream school.” His recruitment journey saw interest from several programs, including Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, and UCF. However, after visiting Tuscaloosa, Johnson felt a unique connection with Alabama that strengthened his choice.

"Honestly, Alabama has always been my dream school, but the fact that they have shown me and my family so much love really brought it all together for me," Johnson said (via 247Sports) before announcing his commitment.

The Auburn Tigers have been making significant efforts to flip the linebacker's commitment, but he remains steadfast. He has said that Alabama’s recruiting efforts have been the most intense and genuine, and he has described his relationship with the Tide as “different than any other.”

Johnson is scheduled to visit USC and Alabama on June 7, followed by a visit to Auburn on June 14. The four-star athlete is positioned as the No. 3 linebacker prospect and the No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Darrell "Duke" Johnson is also keeping an eye on Florida State

Darrell "Duke" Johnson has also become a top target for Florida State. The young star has also made several visits to Florida State, and his most recent trip to Tallahassee was in April during the Seminoles' spring practice. This visit provided him with a closer look at the coaching style under head coach Mike Norvell and defensive back coach Pat Surtain.

"The visit was good, I like the way the teams get after it," Johnson said. "The players really locked in and the coaching staff was really hyped at practice today."

Johnson also spoke highly of the coaching styles of Surtain and Norvell. He even revealed encouraging messages he has received from them, and said they want him to be a "Nole."

Despite his current commitment to Alabama, Darrell "Duke" Johnson said that his decision might not be entirely final and acknowledged that Florida State remains a top contender (via 247Sports):

"I'm committed to Alabama, but I mean, Florida State is still there, I guess."

Darrell "Duke" Johnson started his high school career as a defensive back and later transitioned to linebacker. He became an All-Region selection as a defensive back in 2023 after totaling 103 tackles. As a sophomore in 2022, he played as a quarterback and running back on offense while also playing as a defensive back.