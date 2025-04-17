"Darryn is better than AJ": Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa eclipsing Darryn Peterson in ESPN's final 2025 class ranking

AJ Dybantsa, the BYU Cougars signee, finished in the top spot of the 2025 ESPN 100 rankings released on Thursday. The 6-foot-9 power forward is also the No. 1 player in the country, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

Famous basketball page Slam HS shared the full list of Top 100 players according to ESPN. The rankings saw Dybantsa at the top spot, followed by Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer:

However, some hoops fans did not agree with the rankings and wanted to see the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year ranked in the first spot. They commented on their opinions:

Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa eclipsing Darryn Peterson in ESPN's final 2025 class ranking

"Darryn better than AJ," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "Anyone who watched this past HS basketball season knows Darryn Peterson is better than AJ. If you don’t think that your essentially just D-Riding AJ, and it’s best to just come out of closet and admit such @slam_hs."

"DP beat AJ twice and dropped 60 in one of them games…" commented a fan.

A fan added, "Darryn should’ve kept it bro🤦🏽‍♂️."

More fans joined the comments section to give their opinion:

"These are getting completely out of the hand now. What even is the point i mean we've seen Darryn beat Dybantsa twice, he also performed much much better than him at the all American game and hoop summit, why are we still debating this???" a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "getting real tired of these posts now, yall always tryna start a Dybantsa vs Peterson argument for engagement. they're both amazing players in their positions , when was the last time rankings actually mattered? post some real news."

A fan commented, "AJ is literally number 1 Daryn tuff ash tho !"

"Kiyan should at least be top 20 man," this fan wanted to see Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony in top 20.

AJ Dybantsa leads Team USA to victory at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

A tough game at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit between Team USA and Team World saw Team USA win their fifth consecutive Nike Hoop Summit match on April 12. The game, which went into overtime, ended with Team USA winning 124-114.

AJ Dybantsa finished the match with 15 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 25.0% from the 3-point line. He also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

Dybatsa will be joined by Shelton Henderson and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.

