  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguodala II share their reactions as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft 

Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguodala II share their reactions as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Apr 15, 2025 17:22 GMT
Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguadola II share their reactions as Alabama
Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguadola II share their reactions as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: Getty, IMAGN)

Darryn Peterson, the Kansas Jayhawks signee and the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year, and the son of four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Andre Iguodala II, shared their reaction to Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ad

Philon shared the news on his Instagram page, along with a heartfelt message for Alabama.

"I told u kid, keep going! #rolltideroll I want to thank the bama fans for all the support and highly grateful to get the chance to play for Coach Oats and all of my guys on the staff. they made it fun for me to come home and chase my dream!!❤️🐘🤞🏽Thannks🫶🏽🫶🏽," he captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguodala II shared their reactions in the comments section.

Peterson commented with two emojis.

Darryn Peterson shares his reaction as Alabama&#039;s Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ Labaron Philon)
Darryn Peterson shares his reaction as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ Labaron Philon)

Iguadola commented two black heart emojis.

Ad
Andre Iguadola II shares his reaction as Alabama&#039;s Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ Labaron Philon)
Andre Iguadola II shares his reaction as Alabama's Labaron Philon declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ Labaron Philon)

In an excerpt from his message to Alabama, Philon thanked God and the coaches.

Ad
"First, I would like to thank God and give all the glory to Him," he said. "Returning home to Alabama and wearing the Script A this year has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
"This school and fan base welcomed me home with open arms and I will forever be thankful for the love and support I have been shown this year. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for motivating me, pushing me, and helping me develop into the player I am today. We will be brothers for life."
Ad

In his freshman season, the 6-foot-4 guard started 29 of 37 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 45.2%, including 31.5% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Darryn Peterson is ready to feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic

After a stellar performance at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2, Peterson will be back at the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton.

Ad

He will be joined by top prospects, including Arkansas Razorbacks signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson, Houston Cougars signee Kingston Flemmings, and Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, among others.

The Iverson Classic roster is yet to be divided into two teams.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications