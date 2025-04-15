Darryn Peterson, the Kansas Jayhawks signee and the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year, and the son of four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Andre Iguodala II, shared their reaction to Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Philon shared the news on his Instagram page, along with a heartfelt message for Alabama.
"I told u kid, keep going! #rolltideroll I want to thank the bama fans for all the support and highly grateful to get the chance to play for Coach Oats and all of my guys on the staff. they made it fun for me to come home and chase my dream!!❤️🐘🤞🏽Thannks🫶🏽🫶🏽," he captioned the post.
Darryn Peterson and Andre Iguodala II shared their reactions in the comments section.
Peterson commented with two emojis.
Iguadola commented two black heart emojis.
In an excerpt from his message to Alabama, Philon thanked God and the coaches.
"First, I would like to thank God and give all the glory to Him," he said. "Returning home to Alabama and wearing the Script A this year has been one of the greatest honors of my life.
"This school and fan base welcomed me home with open arms and I will forever be thankful for the love and support I have been shown this year. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for motivating me, pushing me, and helping me develop into the player I am today. We will be brothers for life."
In his freshman season, the 6-foot-4 guard started 29 of 37 games. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 45.2%, including 31.5% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Darryn Peterson is ready to feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic
After a stellar performance at the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 2, Peterson will be back at the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton.
He will be joined by top prospects, including Arkansas Razorbacks signees Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson, Houston Cougars signee Kingston Flemmings, and Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, among others.
The Iverson Classic roster is yet to be divided into two teams.