"Darryn Peterson is Jesus Christ": Kansas Jayhawks fans react to their 5-star recruit's MVP performance at the McDonald's All-American 

Darryn Peterson, the Kansas Jayhawks signee, is on an award-winning streak with his tremendous performances. The Ohio Mr. Basketball winner finished as the highest scorer in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday.

Darryn Peterson, who led his team to a 105-92 win against the East, also won the MVP award. The official page of Adidas Basketball congratulated the 6-foot-5 guard on Instagram:

"For Darryn, no moment is too big, no bucket is too tough. Congratulations @darrynp1 on winning 2025 @mcdaag Most Valuable Player." the post was captioned.

Jayhawks fans were excited about the prospect of Darryn Peterson playing for them next season and showed their reactions in the comments:

Kansas Jayhawks fans react to their 5-star recruit's MVP performance at the McDonald's All-American

"In the Kansas basketball fandom canon, Darryn Peterson is Jesus Christ," a fan commented.

This fan was elated with Peterson joining Kansas, "As a Kansas fan, IDGAF IM READY FOR NEXT SEASON with this dawg LFG babyyyyyy rock chalk."

"Special player," commented a fan.

Another fan commented, "He the real #1 player in the country."

More fans joined the conversation:

"one word - special. he has shown it, he has proven it. he came he conquered. next stop Kansas, where he's gonna be even better. i love being a jayhawks fan rn. this is why you don't trust the rankings. Sure booze and aj are amazing players too but what peterson has achieved, idk why he's not ranked no. 1," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "U different my boy ! League em !!"

"ain't no better than dp. naismith award, Mr Ohio and now the mvp. Kansas has got a gem of player woth the right attitude too," another fan commented.

Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson win Co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American Game

Son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cameron Boozer, shared the MVP award with Darryn Peterson. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 18 points and added seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in the match.

On the other hand, Boozer, a Duke signee, finished the game with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in 23 minutes. He also stole the ball once and shot 6-of-12 from the field.

The duo will be seen on the court again at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 18 at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

