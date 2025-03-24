Darryn Peterson leads Prolific Prep to 3rd back-to-back Grind Session title as Kansas coach Bill Self turns up to watch him in action 

  • home icon
By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 24, 2025 16:23 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty
Darryn Peterson has been breaking records on the court. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard who is ready to join the Kansas Jayhawks next season, led his team, Prolific Prep to their third straight Grind Session title on Sunday after their win against Fort Erie on Sunday.

However, there was a special guest at the tournament who watched Peterson lead his team to the finals of the Grind Session. Peterson's future coach Bill Self was in the stands to watch him play:

also-read-trending Trending
"KU Head Coach Bill Self pulled up to watch his top prospect Darryn Peterson hoop in the Grind Session semifinal 🔥 . The 5 ⭐️ future Jayhawk put up 19 in Prolific Prep’s 78-72 win over DME 🤟," the post was captioned.

The Grind Session that tipped off at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday was headlined by top recruits and top basketball high schools, including No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep.

Peterson shared a snap from the home of the Kansas Jayhawks, James Naismith Arena:

Darryn Peterson shares a moment from the James Naismith court in Kansas (Image: IG/ Darryn Peterson)
Peterson tagged the University of Kansas on his IG story. A user on X shared Peterson's story in a post:

The shooting guard was awarded the Grind Session MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award. He continued his award-winning streak by winning the high school basketball's most prestigious, 2025 Naismith Player of the Year award on March 7.

Peterson, who is ranked at the first spot in the shooting guard position and Kansas, received offers from top programs including Ohio State, Kentucky, USC, Kansas State, Michigan, North Carolina and Auburn, among others.

He also took official visits to Kentucky, Kansas, USC, Ohio State and Kansas State before signing for the Jayhawks on Nov. 1.

Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep's path to the finals

With the Final Four of the tournament being played in Kansas, Prolific Prep had to win some tough matches in the previous matches of the circuit. Peterson, who scored 19 points in the semifinal game against DME, led his school to a 78-72 win on Saturday.

They also faced the Academy of Central Florida on Monday and sealed a 96-74 victory. Furthermore, the Crew also took on MN Prep on Mar. 15 and won the game by a 94-90 margin. They also faced Fort Erie International Prep on Mar. 9 and secured a 72-61 win.

Darryn Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon, the three-star power forward from Atlanta, GA at Bill Self's side next season.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
