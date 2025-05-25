The No. 2 player in the Class of 2025, Darryn Peterson (according to On3's Industry Rankings) resactedn to former Perry High School player Koa Peat's post on Instagram.

The Arizona Wildcats signee, who will join Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, shared a carousel of images, featuring a UNK Loper Football Player, Caleb Smith, on Saturday:

The Kansas Jayhawks signee shared his reaction in the comments section:

Darryn Peterson reacts to fellow McDonald's All-American and Bryce James' future Arizona teammate Koa Peat's photodump (Image: Instagram via Koa Peat)

"eeee," Peterson commented.

Peat's future Arizona teammate Dwayne Aristode also commented:

Dwayne Aristode, a future Arizona teammate, commented on Koa Peat's photodump (Image: Instagram via Koa Peat)

"Chill 💧,'' commented Aristode.

Peat started his freshman year of high school basketball at Perry in Gilbert, AZ. Furthermore, the 6-foot-8 power forward was coached by Sam Duane Jr., who also coached two of his elder brothers.

He led the Pumas to their first Class 6A state championship, averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

Peat completed the senior year of his high school basketball career last season. In his senior year, he led them to a 27-2 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Arizona Section 6A Premier Basketball League, where they finished first.

In the first round of the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona), the Pumas beat Dysart 70-29 on Feb. 19. They also secured an 83-54 win against Brophy College in the second round on Feb. 21.

In the quarterfinal, they sealed a 67-45 win against Ironwood on Feb. 28 and beat O'Connor 76-57 in the semifinal on March 5. The Pumas lifted the trophy against Sunnyslope with a 63-44 win on March 8.

Koa Peat invited to the 2025 USA men’s U19 training camp

The Arizona Wildcats signee will be accompanied by other top recruits from his class, including the Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia and the Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White, among others, at the 2025 USA men's U19 training camp.

The news was published by the Instagram page of USA Basketball on Wednesday:

"33 athletes have accepted invites to 2025 🇺🇸 #USABMU19 training camp in Colorado Springs," the post was captioned.

The camp also features some freshmen players from college and players from the Class of 2026, including Tyran Stokes, Tajh Ariza and more.

