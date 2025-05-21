Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep teammate and top 30 prospect Niko Bundalo commits to Chris Beard's Ole Miss 

Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep (Ohio) teammate, Niko Bundalo, announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday. The news was shared by Recruit News on Instagram.

"BREAKING: 2025 Top-35 Prospect Niko Bundalo is headed to Ole Miss, per @draftexpress." the captioned read.

The 6-foot-10 power forward announced his final four schools in October. It included the UConn Huskies, Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes and North Carolina Tar Heels. However, he committed to the Washington Huskies on Nov. 27. He received a release from his commitment on April 29 and reopened his recruitment.

Bundalo, who is the No. 30 prospect nationally, the No. 5 power forward in the 2025 class and No. 6 prospect in California (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), took official visits to UConn on Aug. 31, Michigan State on Sept. 6, Ohio State on Sept. 21 and North Carolina on Oct. 4.

Prolific Prep coach Ryan Bernardi commended Bundalo's two-way ability while speaking to ZAGBSLOG:

“Niko is an elite modern forward due to his two-way versatility,” Bernardi said on Tuesday. “Offensively, Niko can make shots from deep and hurt you around the rim."

He also talked about his defensive abilities.

"Defensively, he can guard multiple positions due to his length and foot speed," Bernardi said. "He has great coordination and pursues rebounds very well. Niko will be a great fit with Coach Beard and his style.”

Before transferring to Prolific Prep in 2024, Bundalo played for the Western Reserve Academy (Ohio). In his sophomore season, he averaged 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, earning all-district honorable mention honors.

His averages increased in his junior year, recording 14.5 ppg and 5.8 rpg at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit while playing for Wildcat Select.

Niko Bundalo helps Team West to victory in the McDonald's All-American Game

Niko Bundalo, along with other top recruits, led Team West to a 105-92 win against Team East at the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2. He played alongside BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa, his Prolific Prep teammate Darryn Peterson and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries.

Bundalo scored 12 points on 6 of10 shooting. He added six rebounds, one steal and one block in 17 minutes.

He will be joined by four-star power forward Tylis Jordan, four-star shooting guard Patton Pinkins and unranked combo guard Ilias Kamardine next season.

