Dawn Staley breaks into a dance with No. 1 2026 Class prospect Saniyah Hall during her South Carolina visit 

The No. 1 recruit of the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Saniyah Hall, is someone a lot of programs want on their roster. The 6-foot-2 small forward, who is entering her senior year at Montverde Academy, took a visit to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday.

Hall shared the news on her official Instagram page, along with some pictures of her rocking the Gamecocks jersey. Coach Dawn Staley could also be seen in one of the photos.

However, that was not the highlight of her visit. In an Instagram story uploaded by Hall on her IG, the small forward was seen dancing with the South Carolina coach. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her story as a post.

"Did Dawn Staley just snag another top player for South Carolina??" he wrote in the caption.

Staley and Hall were seen pulling out their best moves as the background music went, 'Get down on it.' Hall was dancing in South Carolina uniform, which prompted many to think she could commit to the program soon.

"Gamecock Nation Wsp?? ❤️🤙🏽🐔 #officalvisit #uncommitted," Hall acaptioned her post of the visit.

Hall has played for the Eagles since her freshman year. In three seasons and 80 games, she has averaged 22.9 points, three assists, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

In her freshman season, Hall played 23 games, and scored 22.6 ppg, grabbed 8.0 rpg, dished out 2.3 apg, stole the ball 3.8 times and had 1.5 bpg. She improved her scoring average in her sophomore season and averaged a double double with 25.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.4 spg and 1.1 bpg.

While her scoring average went down last year, she won the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, and gained a spot in the Naismith first-team All-American.

Dawn Staley faces Ohio State test in race to land Saniyah Hall

Hall received interest from plenty of top programs across the nation. These included offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Maryland Terrapins and Xavier Musketeers, among others.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, Ohio State has a 36.5% chance of landing Saniyah Hall, followed by USC with 32.0%.

Saniyah Hall still has another year to decide on her collegiate career.

