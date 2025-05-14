Days ahead of the Oklahoma Sooners' career, Aaliyah Chavez gets hold of the prestigious Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year Trophy (PHOTO)

Five-star Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez, who was named the Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year back in March, was officially presented with the award on Wednesday. Naismith Trophy, via their official Instagram page, shared a post featuring Chavez with the award.

The photo showed Chavez beaming from ear to ear, proudly holding her award in front of the Naismith High School Award backdrop. The post also had a caption that read as follows:

"𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 🤩 We proudly presented the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls' High School Player of the Year Trophy to Aaliyah Chavez of Monterey High School 🏆"

The Naismith High School Player of the Year award is handed out each year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to honor the top male and female high school basketball players in the country. The award is named after James Naismith, the Canadian who invented the game, and was first presented in 1987 to Dennis Scott and Lynne Lorenzen.

Chavez won the award this year ahead of finalists Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson, Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith.

Chavez ended the season with an average of 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Her performance was crucial in Monterey High School winning the 5A Division II state championship title, their first since 1981.

After capping off an already stellar high school career on a high note, Aaliyah is now set to join Oklahoma, where she will play college basketball with the Sooners. She will be joined by four-star prospects Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart, who have also committed to Oklahoma.

Aaliyah Chavez won four major Player of the Year awards in her final high school year

When it comes to personal accolades, it was a clean sweep for Aaliyah Chavez this season. Apart from the Naismith Player of the Year award, Chavez was also awarded the 2024-25 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award.

On top of that, she was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year and earned the High School on SI's National Player of the Year honors as well. She also won the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Chavez's senior year was indeed the definition of going out on a high note. Overall, she ended her high school career with a total of 4,796 career points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists and 476 steals in 150 games.

She is now set to continue the next chapter of her basketball journey with the Oklahoma Sooners.

