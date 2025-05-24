Days after Arkansas Razorbacks commitment, John Calipari's 4-star recruit, JJ Andrews, drops impressive performance at Nike EYBL

Four-star class of 2026 prospect JJ Andrews gave a good account of himself at the Nike EYBL Session II, which took place from May 16 to 18 in Memphis, Tennessee. One of his most outstanding performances came against Team MoKan on Day 2 of the session. He delivered 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, leading his Brad Beal Elite team to a 91-76 victory.

On Friday, Slam HS gave JJ Andrews his flowers with a post highlighting his stellar performance in that game. They outlined his stats and dropped a video of him in action.

The 6-foot-7 forward is seen dunking, driving through opponents, shooting and nailing 3s, combining well with teammates and finishing off plays with buckets, generally making life difficult for the opposing team.

JJ Andrews and his Brad Beal Elite squad hit the court for four games in EYBL Session II and came out strong. They opened with a dominant 80-46 win over UPlay Canada followed by a 90-51 blowout against The Family. Their third win was a statement 91-76 victory over Team MoKan, where JJ really showed out.

The only blemish came in their final game on Day 3, a close 73-71 loss to Team Why Not. During the session, JJ totaled 80 points and 24 rebounds.

JJ Andrews, who just wrapped up his junior year, announced his commitment to coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Before announcing his decision on May 15, the four-star forward had 10 college offers on the table, including Oklahoma, Missouri, Marquette, LSU, NC State, Illinois, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, USC, and, of course, Arkansas.

Eventually, JJ chose to stay close to home, as he schools at Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas.

JJ Andrews won the 2024-25 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Award

This season at Little Rock, Andrews averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks per game.

His all-around impact powered the Warriors to a solid 24-8 record and a run to the second round of the state championship. Their playoff journey ended with a loss to Benton High School, the team that eventually took home the state title.

JJ was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year for his impressive performances.

