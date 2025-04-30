Days after exit from Dan Hurley's UConn, McDonald's All-American Darius Adams wastes no time in committing to Maryland Terrapins

Four-star McDonald's All-American Darius Adams announced his decommitment from coach Dan Hurley's UConn on April 20. On Tuesday, just 10 days later, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard announced a new commitment to the Maryland Terrapins.

In an Instagram post announcing his decision, Adams donned a Maryland jersey amid red lighting while standing in front of the Calvert coat of arms, which is found in Maryland's state flag. He also added the caption:

"🐢🆙 #home"

Following his decommitment, Adams made official visits to Georgetown and then Maryland on Sunday. According to on3, he also considered Tennessee and Michigan State. He eventually decided to play for head coach Buzz Williams and the Terrapins.

Speaking on his decision, Adams mentioned Williams as a major factor in his commitment:

"Buzz Williams is known for winning at every different program he goes to. He's develops guards and has off court relationships with his players. Maryland has a great history of basketball and can't wait to show the fans what I'm going to bring to the table!"

Williams, who has had a 31-year-long coaching career, took up the coaching role in Maryland on April 1. Darius Adams now stands as his first official recruit since stepping into the role with the Terrapins.

The Terrapins had no prior commitments for the 2025 class. After Adams' recruitment, they will most likely still be on the lookout for more additions.

Adams, fresh off his appearances in both the McDonald's All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic, suited up for La Lumiere High School this past season, He led the Lakers to a 15-13 season record.

Report: UConn's transfer portal moves may have influenced Darius Adams' decision to decommit

According to ESPN, Darius Adams' decision to decommit from UConn may have been influenced by the Huskies' recent activity in the transfer portal. So far, head coach Dan Hurley has added guards Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and Malachi Smith from Dayton, while 6-foot-3 guard Solo Ball is also set to return to the lineup.

With all these transfers, Darius Adams likely would have had increased competition for playing time.

The Huskies also have three highly rated prospects coming in from the 2025 class. Five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, 7-foot center Eric Reibe, and 6-foot-5 forward Jacob Furphy are also committed to UConn.

