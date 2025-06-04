Days after getting offer from Caitlin Clark's alma mater, Kaleena Smith secures invite to Adidas' Eurocamp

Kaleena Smith was one of the 11 athletes called up to play in the Adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy. The 3Stripes Select Basketball page on Instagram posted the news on Tuesday, featuring pictures of all the selected athletes.

"LADIES, YOU'VE EARNED IT‼️Huge congratulations to our 3SSB Girls on their official invite to the exclusive adidas Eurocamp 2025 in Italy 🇮🇹🏀Watch us shine 🤩 on global stage," the post was captioned.

The No. 1 player in the 2027 class (as per On3's Industry Rankings) will be joined by the Class of 2026 recruits, including the daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie team member Matt Harpring, Kate Harpring. Louisville commit Myah Elise Epps, Oliviyah Edwards, Amayah Garcia, Bella Ragone, Lanelle Wright, Emilia Krstevski, Ashley Knox and Danyella Mporokos are also on the team.

From the Class of 2027, only Lauren Hassell was invited to the camp.

Kaleena Smith also received an offer from 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark's alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes. She shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday.

"After having a great conversation with @janjensen13 , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Iowa!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🖤💛#b10 #godsplan #allglorytogod," she captioned the post.

The offer from Iowa adds to a list of scholarships Kaleena Smith already has. These include the South Carolina Gamecocks, UConn Huskies, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans. According to On3, she has also taken unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Louisville so far.

While speaking to On3, the 5-foot-5 point guard talked about what kind of school she is looking for.

The area, the coaching staff and a family-oriented program,” Smith said. “Just how the players connect with the coaches and the coaches connect with players.”

Kaleena Smith leads Seven Days to a five-game winning streak at Hype Her Hoops Heat Check 2025

The Ontario Christian High School player represents Seven Days Basketball 17U Girls and played in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and Hype Her Hoops Heat Check in OGP Ladera.

Kaleena Smith averaged 17.2 points, including 2.2 shots from beyond the arc, 1.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in OGP Ladera. She led her team to five consecutive wins, with its latest one coming against Team WhyNot Premier on May 31.

She scored 25 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked the ball once and stole it four times to seal a massive 91-43 win. Smith will start her junior year at Ontario Christian next season.

