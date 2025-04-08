"Dead legs": Gilbert Arenas' son Aloni Arenas shares a snippet from his basketball practice

NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' son, Aloni Arenas, is among the top basketball prospects from the Class of 2027. Like Laura Govan's other children, the youngest Arenas sibling is slowly creeping his way to the top. On Tuesday, he shared a sneak peek from his practice session on Instagram:

"Dead legs"

Aloni Arenas via Instagram

Being in middle school hasn't kept him away from the limelight. Experts who have watched Aloni play feel that he resembles his elder brother, Alijah Arenas.

“At first glance, he looks a lot like his older brother Alijah Arenas, who’s been working out with NBA stars all summer despite being a junior in high school,” content producer Derrick Echols II told ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter Next.’

Aloni puts a lot of work into his game, which was evident in his performance last season.

“Aloni is putting in work against high schoolers despite being in middle school,” Echols added.

Aloni Arenas led Heritage Christian School to a championship this year. They defeated Sierra Canyon to take home the Seventh-Grade Boys championship.

The path is set for the youngster. First, he needs to get rolling like his sister, Hamiley Arenas. Then, chasing Alijah's high school legacy might be his next goal. After making it to the college level as Izela Arenas did, Aloni would be up for the biggest challenge: playing in the NBA.

Aloni Arenas cheers for Alijah Arenas at McDonald's All-American game with family

Alijah Arenas represented Team West in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. The matchup featured the top prospects from the 2025 class, including Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and more. Aloni Arenas was in the stands with his family to cheer for his brother.

The USC Trojans commit didn't disappoint his family, charting 11 points and two rebounds and helping his team to a 105-92 win.

He averaged 30.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season for Chatsworth High School and breached the 3000-point career mark.

